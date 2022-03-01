Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.330-$4.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Investors Real Estate Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Investors Real Estate Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.63.
NYSE:CSR traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.48. 1,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,185. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.30. Investors Real Estate Trust has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $112.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -335.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99.
About Investors Real Estate Trust (Get Rating)
Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.
