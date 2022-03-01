iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 336,341 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 10,241,150 shares.The stock last traded at $4.99 and had previously closed at $4.04.

IQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC cut their price objective on iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark began coverage on iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.87.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,493,000 after acquiring an additional 84,782 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,662 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 19,842 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 816,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,720,000 after purchasing an additional 53,864 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 61,514 shares during the period. 30.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

