iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.72% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is a digital healthcare company. It focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias primarily in the United States. The company offers ZIO Service, a platform which provides wearable biosensor with cloud-based data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IRTC. BTIG Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $116.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.15.

IRTC stock opened at $129.27 on Monday. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $161.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -37.47 and a beta of 1.15.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 4,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $556,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Vort sold 2,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $344,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,100 shares of company stock worth $1,221,999. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 380.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

