Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $97.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) to post sales of $97.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $97.00 million and the highest is $97.26 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $88.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $434.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $421.00 million to $447.06 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $487.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.18 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.43% and a net margin of 127.72%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

In other news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 10,000 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $110,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,327 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $528,591.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,327 shares of company stock worth $943,351 over the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $63,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000.

Shares of IRWD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.77. 146,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,105. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $14.27.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.