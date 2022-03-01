iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,576 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.8% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $69.29 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.74.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.