iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,576 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.8% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $69.29 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.74.

