iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,522 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises about 4.4% of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $13,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 173,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 501,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,526 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 108,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 174,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.92. 1,172,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.02. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

