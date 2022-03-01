iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in February

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LDEM traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $54.93. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,552. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $66.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.87.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.797 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the third quarter valued at about $63,000.

