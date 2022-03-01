iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 88.2% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 3.67% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $24.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,763. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $25.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.71.
