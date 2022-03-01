iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $29.41

iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.41 and last traded at $29.41, with a volume of 150843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.69.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWI. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 741,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,333,000 after purchasing an additional 56,325 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 16,972 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

