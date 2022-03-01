iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:KSA)

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 6,718 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 20,894% compared to the average daily volume of 32 call options.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF stock opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 1-year low of $32.37 and a 1-year high of $46.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSA. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Barings LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000.

