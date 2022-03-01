iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Boosted by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,748,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,828 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,703,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,700 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376,593 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,774,000 after acquiring an additional 405,875 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $202.84 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $187.92 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.97.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

