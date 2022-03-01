iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $265.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $269.67. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $240.46 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

