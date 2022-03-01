iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,615,000 after buying an additional 56,753 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,318,000 after purchasing an additional 66,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $435.48. The stock had a trading volume of 441,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,311,503. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $455.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.85. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $373.26 and a 1-year high of $482.07.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
