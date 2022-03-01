iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,615,000 after buying an additional 56,753 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,318,000 after purchasing an additional 66,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $435.48. The stock had a trading volume of 441,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,311,503. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $455.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.85. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $373.26 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.