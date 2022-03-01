IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IVERIC bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited retinal diseases. IVERIC bio Inc., formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ISEE. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Shares of IVERIC bio stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.10. 1,661,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,704. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.82. IVERIC bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.44.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 8,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $122,238.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,420 shares of company stock worth $2,011,398. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,880,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 62.9% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,471,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,342,000 after buying an additional 2,886,286 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 6,276.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,115,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,355,000 after buying an additional 2,082,326 shares in the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,113,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the third quarter valued at $25,098,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

