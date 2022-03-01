J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.35-8.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.88-7.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.98 billion.J. M. Smucker also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.350-$8.650 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SJM traded down $7.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.10. 64,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,824. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.17. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $111.59 and a 1-year high of $145.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.65%.

SJM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.55.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.