Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of TSE:JWEL opened at C$32.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.31. The firm has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57. Jamieson Wellness has a 1 year low of C$32.33 and a 1 year high of C$41.74.

JWEL has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities upgraded Jamieson Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.67.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

