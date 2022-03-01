Jane Street Group LLC Takes $8.17 Million Position in Janus Henderson Sustainable Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCRD)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Sustainable Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCRD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 165,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Janus Henderson Sustainable Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Sustainable Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $4,087,000.

Get Janus Henderson Sustainable Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCRD opened at $46.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.68. Janus Henderson Sustainable Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.93 and a 1 year high of $50.32.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Sustainable Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Sustainable Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Sustainable Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.