Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $35.63 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 119,461 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $35,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 7.1% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 728.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 44,055 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 6.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 212,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,517,000 after purchasing an additional 13,194 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 24.6% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 9.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,131,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,233,000 after purchasing an additional 97,376 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WELL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.94.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $83.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.09, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.41 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

