Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 1,866.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,200,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,088,816 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $37,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 2.6% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,654,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $234,315,000 after purchasing an additional 349,762 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 6.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,278,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $173,221,000 after purchasing an additional 592,304 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 22.2% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,816,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,858,000 after purchasing an additional 253,873 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 5.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,233,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,683,000 after purchasing an additional 222,607 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 34,292 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 6,250 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HBI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.07. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 70.23 and a beta of 1.47.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

