Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 25,964 Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,663,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,964 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $32,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus International Group by 71.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the third quarter worth $129,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter worth $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

JBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus International Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of JBI stock opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.52. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Janus International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

