Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 27,098 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,098 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $31,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.06.

NYSE CAT opened at $187.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.29. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.67 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $100.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.