Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 43,042 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 143,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 43,042 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Heska were worth $37,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 13.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 2.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,818,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $470,032,000 after buying an additional 53,285 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 30.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 13.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 191,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,552,000 after buying an additional 22,479 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Heska alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSKA. TheStreet cut Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Heska in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.33.

Shares of HSKA stock opened at $142.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.67. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 747.41 and a beta of 1.65. Heska Co. has a 12 month low of $119.63 and a 12 month high of $275.94.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $68.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.03 million. Heska had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.75%. Heska’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heska Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.