Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.00-17.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $16.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.46-3.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.65 billion.Jazz Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $16.000-$17.000 EPS.
NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.63. 779,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,828. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.41 and its 200-day moving average is $134.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $189.00.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.71 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total value of $50,582.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,537 shares of company stock worth $1,765,465 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,284 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
