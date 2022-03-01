Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.00-17.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $16.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.46-3.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.65 billion.Jazz Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $16.000-$17.000 EPS.

NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.63. 779,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,828. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.41 and its 200-day moving average is $134.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.71 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JAZZ shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $207.86.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total value of $50,582.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,537 shares of company stock worth $1,765,465 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,284 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

