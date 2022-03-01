Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Golar LNG in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

GLNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on Golar LNG from $20.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of GLNG stock opened at $17.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average of $12.83. Golar LNG has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $17.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Golar LNG by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

