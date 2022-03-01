Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Harmony Biosciences in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.89 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.71 EPS.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

HRMY opened at $39.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Harmony Biosciences has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $45.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.81 and a beta of 0.56.

In related news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $103,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $58,539.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,568 shares of company stock worth $2,107,187. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 245.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 32,069 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 391.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 43.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,161,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,801,000 after purchasing an additional 350,935 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 123.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after buying an additional 124,185 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 176.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after buying an additional 121,335 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harmony Biosciences (Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.