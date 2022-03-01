Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) to Buy

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on THLEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Thales from €100.00 ($112.36) to €125.00 ($140.45) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Thales from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Thales alerts:

THLEF remained flat at $$93.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 85 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.88. Thales has a 1 year low of $78.25 and a 1 year high of $108.50.

Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.