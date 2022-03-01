Jefferies Group LLC Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Jefferies Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Innoviz Technologies were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,452,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in Innoviz Technologies by 516.7% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 925,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 775,018 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,862,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Innoviz Technologies by 128.0% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,906,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,391 shares during the period. 38.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INVZ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Innoviz Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVZ opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.92, a current ratio of 17.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $13.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average is $5.63.

Innoviz Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

