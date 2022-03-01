Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 91.1% from the January 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

JRONY stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.95. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 52 week low of $31.07 and a 52 week high of $50.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Jerónimo Martins SGPS alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on JRONY. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €16.50 ($18.54) to €18.00 ($20.22) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €20.00 ($22.47) price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.