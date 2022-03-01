JMP Securities Cuts PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Price Target to $56.00

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at JMP Securities from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.48% from the company’s current price.

PRA Group stock opened at $44.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.35. PRA Group has a 12-month low of $34.83 and a 12-month high of $51.00.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.55 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PRA Group will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $721,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,061 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,916 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 38,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in PRA Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

