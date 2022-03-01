Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

JNJ stock opened at $164.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $151.47 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $432.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

