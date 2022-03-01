Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joint from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Joint from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.86.

Shares of JYNT opened at $41.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $590.93 million, a PE ratio of 85.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.46. Joint has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Joint had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 27.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Joint will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joint in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,272,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joint in the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Joint by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Joint by 206.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Joint by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

