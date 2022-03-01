JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Price Target to €19.40

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €18.70 ($21.01) to €19.40 ($21.80) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from €19.00 ($21.35) to €20.00 ($22.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.
HLTOY opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average is $9.27.
Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. The firm offers fixed-line television and mobile telecommunication services, including voice, broadband, data and leased lines. The company was founded on January 01, 1986 is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.
