JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Boosted by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 155,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,796 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.3% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $24,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 564,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,868,000 after purchasing an additional 64,608 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 11,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 431,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,107,000 after buying an additional 25,193 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $6.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,435,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,992,781. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $139.57 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.04. The stock has a market cap of $398.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

