JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Target Price to $275.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $355.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $292.85.

Autodesk stock opened at $220.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $199.63 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.91.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 51.50%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $1,283,095 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Decatur Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 28.1% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 400,133 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $114,106,000 after buying an additional 87,692 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 9.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 11,439 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $192,261,000 after buying an additional 30,496 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

