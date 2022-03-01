JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares (LON:JETG) Stock Price Down 0.5%

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares (LON:JETG – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 363 ($4.87) and last traded at GBX 363 ($4.87). Approximately 7,932 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 35,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 365 ($4.90).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 369.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 370.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £570.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34. The company has a current ratio of 72.47, a quick ratio of 72.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82.

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares Company Profile (LON:JETG)

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets in Europe. The fund primarily invests its portfolio in the financial sector.

