Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $670,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 342.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 148,347 shares during the last quarter. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,387,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $570,000. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JMIA opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. Jumia Technologies AG has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $52.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

