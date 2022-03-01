Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) & AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating) and AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Kansas City Life Insurance and AIA Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kansas City Life Insurance -0.63% -0.37% -0.06% AIA Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Kansas City Life Insurance and AIA Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kansas City Life Insurance $523.91 million 0.77 $15.17 million ($0.32) -129.72 AIA Group $50.36 billion 2.51 $5.78 billion N/A N/A

AIA Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kansas City Life Insurance.

Volatility and Risk

Kansas City Life Insurance has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIA Group has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kansas City Life Insurance and AIA Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kansas City Life Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A AIA Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of AIA Group shares are held by institutional investors. 63.1% of Kansas City Life Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Kansas City Life Insurance pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. AIA Group pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Kansas City Life Insurance pays out -337.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

AIA Group beats Kansas City Life Insurance on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kansas City Life Insurance (Get Rating)

Kansas City Life Insurance Co. engages in the provision of financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. It operates through the following business segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment is comprised of individual insurance products for Kansas City Life, Sunset Life, and Grange Life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions. The Group Insurance segment consists of sales group life, dental, vision, and group disability products. The Old American segment covers individual insurance products designed as final expense products. The company was founded by J. H. North, S. E. Rumble, and William Warner on May 1, 1895 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

About AIA Group (Get Rating)

AIA Group Limited provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, credit insurance, retirement, and regional solutions for businesses. It also distributes investment and other financial services products. The company distributes its products and services through agents and partners. It operates in Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand, Singapore, Brunei, Malaysia, Mainland China, Australia, New Zealand, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Vietnam, and India. AIA Group Limited was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

