Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 6,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,131.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $66,693.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,621 shares of company stock valued at $191,881. 10.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,290,000 after buying an additional 56,883 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,335,000 after buying an additional 48,563 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $109,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 785,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after buying an additional 40,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $191,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $14.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.15. The stock has a market cap of $780.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of -0.24.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 59.14% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

