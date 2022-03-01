Katalyo Reaches Market Cap of $790,954.08 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 34.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 1st. Katalyo has a market cap of $790,954.08 and $50,346.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Katalyo has traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0740 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00042562 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.59 or 0.06632295 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,222.71 or 0.99605713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00043612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00047131 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002760 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

