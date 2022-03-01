KBR (NYSE:KBR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.450-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.30 billion-$6.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.80 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.71.

KBR stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.15. 1,803,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,737. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 546.67 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. KBR has a 52 week low of $30.27 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. KBR had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 488.89%.

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $100,288.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $80,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 9,360.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at $1,124,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in KBR by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in KBR by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in KBR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

