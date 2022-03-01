KCCPAD (KCCPAD) Reaches Market Cap of $6.12 Million

KCCPAD (CURRENCY:KCCPAD) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. In the last week, KCCPAD has traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar. One KCCPAD coin can now be bought for $0.0450 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. KCCPAD has a market cap of $6.12 million and approximately $158,950.00 worth of KCCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00042841 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,911.89 or 0.06711335 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,310.19 or 0.99821657 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00044651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00047808 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002797 BTC.

KCCPAD’s total supply is 136,144,011 coins. KCCPAD’s official Twitter account is @KCCPad_Official

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KCCPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KCCPAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KCCPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

