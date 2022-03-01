Kebab Token (KEBAB) Market Cap Tops $10,813.58

Kebab Token (CURRENCY:KEBAB) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Kebab Token has a market cap of $10,813.58 and $4.00 worth of Kebab Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kebab Token has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Kebab Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kebab Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00043124 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,011.33 or 0.06788062 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,401.21 or 1.00088073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00044592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00047584 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Kebab Token Coin Profile

Kebab Token’s official Twitter account is @kebabfinance

Buying and Selling Kebab Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kebab Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kebab Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kebab Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kebab Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kebab Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.