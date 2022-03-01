Keith D. Taylor Sells 1,158 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.42, for a total transaction of $812,244.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $709.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.43. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $741.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $788.24.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 207.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $846.35.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.