Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

KMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.71.

Shares of KMT opened at $31.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.85. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $43.04.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $486.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.96 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

