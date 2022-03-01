Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA) Insider Marguerite Larkin Acquires 2,835 Shares of Stock

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA – Get Rating) insider Marguerite Larkin acquired 2,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of £105 ($140.88) per share, for a total transaction of £297,675 ($399,402.92).

Shares of KYGA stock opened at GBX 105 ($1.41) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 110.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 115.64. Kerry Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 86.84 ($1.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 130 ($1.74). The company has a market capitalization of £185.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.77.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of €0.67 ($0.75) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Kerry Group’s previous dividend of $0.29. Kerry Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kerry Group from £135 ($181.14) to £136 ($182.48) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Kerry Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.