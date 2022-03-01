Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 16.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KDP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $38.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.98. The stock has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,920,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,510 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 332.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 38,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 29,483 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,396,000 after purchasing an additional 179,361 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,538,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,225,000 after buying an additional 64,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 41.2% in the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares in the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $177,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 165,513 shares of company stock worth $6,078,019 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

