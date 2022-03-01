KeyCorp Comments on Etsy, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Etsy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a return on equity of 84.69% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ETSY. TheStreet cut Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $154.89 on Monday. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $109.38 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total value of $241,700.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.39, for a total value of $7,747,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,626 shares of company stock worth $20,369,583 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Etsy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Etsy by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Etsy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

