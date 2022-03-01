Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,857 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 117.9% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 283.3% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 19,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.17, for a total value of $3,905,514.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,564,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,419 shares of company stock valued at $15,304,301. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.69.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $157.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.38. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.09 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

