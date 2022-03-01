KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.88 and last traded at $33.88. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of KGHM Polska Miedz from 165.00 to 160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.43.

KGHM Polska Miedz SA engages in the exploration of copper, precious metals, and other smelter products. It operates through the following sgements: KGHM Polska Miedz SA, KGHM International Ltd., Sierra Gorda S.C.M., and Others. The KGHM Polska Miedz SA segment focuses on Lubin mine, Polkowice-Sieroszowice mine, and Rudna mine.

