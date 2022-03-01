Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Kimbell Royalty Partners reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRP. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,111,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 282.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 425,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 314,297 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,377.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 313,720 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,236,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,512,000. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KRP opened at $15.73 on Friday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $17.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.11 million, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 296.01%.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners (Get Rating)

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.